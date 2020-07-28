Turkey to suspend research in waters disputed with Greece

“Everyone should continue working on their own continental shelves and conduct joint work in contested areas,” Kalin said. He also said that bilateral issues with Greece should be solved through dialogue rather than through threats on Turkey’s bid for European Union membership.

In Athens, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas welcomed Turkey's decision. He described the latest research mission as “illegal” but added that he hoped the two countries could have substantive talks.

“This is a positive development,” Petsas told private Skai television. “We want to have open channels of communication with Turkey and to discuss the issue that has been plaguing the two sides for many decades now: The demarcation of maritime zones. This is the issue, which of course needs the proper framework to move forward.”

The two historic regional rivals have come close to war three times since the early 1970s, including over offshore exploitation rights, ownership of an uninhabited Aegean Sea islet. The most serious confrontation was in 1974, when Turkey invaded the Eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, following an abortive coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Germany has led a diplomatic effort between the two sides, and earlier this month hosted a meeting that included Kalin and the head of the Greek prime minister's diplomatic office. The meeting, held in Berlin, was revealed several days later by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. ___ Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed.

In this photo taken Monday, July 27, 2020, Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey. A top Turkish official said Tuesday that Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to "be constructive and put this on hold for some time," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

