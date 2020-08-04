Trump's national security adviser recovers from COVID-19

O'Brien is the highest-ranking U.S. official to test positive for the virus. After testing positive late last month, O'Brien isolated himself and worked from a secure location away from the White House. The administration said there was no risk of exposure to the president or Vice President Mike Pence.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said earlier that O’Brien’s daughter also contracted the virus and that that is how officials think he was exposed. O’Brien also had recently returned from a trip to France, where he met with top European officials and was photographed standing close to others and not wearing a mask.