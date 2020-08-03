Trump wants broader role for telehealth services in Medicare

And it aims to permanently expand the kinds of services that can be provided via telehealth. Officials said examples include emergency room visits, nurse consultations, and speech and occupational therapy.

Medicare has greatly expanded coverage of telehealth across the country as part of its emergency plan to confront the coronavirus pandemic. But that expansion will end in most places once the public health emergency is over. The administration has regulatory authority to permanently expand some services in rural areas, but Congress must sign off on a broader program that would make telehealth a permanent option for people living in cities and suburbs. There's bipartisan support for that, but it's unclear anything can happen before the November election.

Medicare statistics show telehealth has been popular. Officials expanded payment for such services as a way to keep seniors safe at home. In the last week of April, 1.7 million Medicare recipients relied on telehealth. Before the pandemic the number was only in the thousands.