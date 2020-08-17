Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament and a 1993 graduate of a Russian spy academy who long has aired corruption allegations against Biden and his son, has released this year what he says are recordings of conversation between Poroshenko and Biden when Biden was vice president during the Obama administration. That effort was flagged in a U.S. intelligence assessment earlier this month warning of Russian interference in the upcoming election, and specifically efforts to denigrate Biden.

“For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption — including through publicizing leaked phone calls — to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party,” said the statement from William Evanina, the U.S. government's chief counterintelligence official.

In the conversation retweeted Sunday night by Trump, Poroshenko can be heard telling Biden that he had accepted the resignation of prosecutor Victor Shokin “despite of the fact that we didn't have any corruption charges, we don't have any information about him doing something wrong.”

An anti-Biden narrative pushed by Trump and his supporters alleges that Biden, as vice president, pressured Ukraine's government to fire Shokin because Shokin had investigated a Ukrainian energy company on whose board sat Biden's son Hunter. But Biden's position on the prosecutor, who was seen by critics as soft on corruption, was the position of the U.S. government and was also supported by other Western governments and many in Ukraine.

But the Twitter user whom Trump retweeted said in his tweet that the conversation revealed that “Shokin was not corrupt" and that there was no information to suggest he had done anything wrong.

A White House summary of the conversation available online does show that Biden and Poroshenko spoke on Feb. 18, 2016. But Poroshenko has generally rejected the tapes disclosed by Derkach as a fabrication by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

