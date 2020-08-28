Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

Trump said at the White House Friday that Johnson had done an “incredible job” since her release, identifying additional prisoners who also could be eligible for early release.

“We’re very proud of Alice and the job you’ve done and what you represent," Trump said.

Johnson was clearly emotional when Trump handed her the pardon document. She clutched it close, then bowed her head during a prayer.

Trump has sought to highlight criminal justice reform leading up to November's election as he reaches out to African American voters. He signed into law a bill in 2018 that gave judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and enhanced employment and training opportunities for many federal prisoners.

Johnson said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”

___

Associated Press staff writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

President Donald Trump holds up a full pardon for Alice Marie Johnson as she looks on in Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Alice Johnson, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, tapes her speech for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

In this image from video, Alice Johnson speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

President Donald Trump hands a pen to Alice Johnson after signing a full pardon in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci