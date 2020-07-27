Trump national security adviser O'Brien has the coronavirus

O'Brien is the first White House official known to have contracted the virus since May, when a personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary tested positive for the virus that has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide. Numerous Secret Service agents and Trump campaign staffers have also tested positive, including national finance chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus daily, but mask-wearing remains lax across the White House complex.

Trump, who has long dismissed the severity of the virus and claimed wrongly earlier this month that “99%” of cases are “totally harmless," said in a recent interview on Fox News Channel that he had personally “lost five people, probably six, actually, as of this moment, I think, pretty soon” to the virus.

O'Brien is Trump's fourth national security adviser, having been named in September to replace John Bolton, who was ousted over policy disagreements and went on to write a scathing tell-all book about his time at the White House. The national security adviser oversees the National Security Council and is the administration's point person on national security issues.

O’Brien had previously served as Trump’s top hostage negotiator and successfully worked for the release of several Americans, including pastor Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in a Turkish prison. Since taking on his new role, O'Brien has worked to establish an amiable relationship with the president, who has been drawn to O’Brien’s low-key California vibe and style.

The Republican lawyer, who also worked in the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, is generally seen as a jovial presence, frequently stopping by to chat with reporters traveling aboard Air Force One. He typically works from a corner office on the first floor of the White House, a few steps from the Oval Office.

O'Brien's positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

