Trump, Mariano Rivera mark Opening Day at White House

A reporter noted that Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked Trump if he was worried about the players coming back too quickly. Trump said he was not. “They're going to be able to take care of it," Trump said.

After the round of catch, Trump, Rivera and the Little League players and their coaches took a team photo.

Trump praised Rivera’s work with children and his records as a closer for the president’s favorite team. He has previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rivera.

Rivera’s old team was in Washington to open up Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season Thursday night against the defending champion Nationals. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, threw out the ceremonial opening pitch.

Trump, for his part, said he'd been invited to toss out the opening pitch on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.

The president praised Major League Baseball for moving forward.

“I think Major League Baseball is setting an example by playing to empty stadiums. And so are other sports,” Trump said, mentioning football and golf, among others. “We want to get back to normal. The key is to get back to normal.”

President Donald Trump walks with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House to mark Opening Day for Major League Baseball, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House to mark Opening Day for Major League Baseball, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci