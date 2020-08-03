Trump loyalist gets Defense post as Senate nomination stalls

Reed said Tata was on the verge of being rejected by the panel, and “until the issues raised by senators of both parties can be resolved, Gen. Tata should not be serving in a position in the Defense Department.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump must not prioritize loyalty over competence and install someone in a job if the “appointee cannot gain the support of the Senate, as is clearly the case with Tata."

The Senate Armed Services Committee chair, Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., canceled the panel's hearing last Thursday just hours before its scheduled start saying members didn't have enough information to consider Tata for the job.

Trump's latest move sets up a complex, yet largely temporary, situation in the Pentagon's policy shop.

John Rood was forced to resign as undersecretary for policy in February. He had drawn White House ire for warning against the U.S. withholding aid to Ukraine, the issue that led to the president's impeachment.

James Anderson, who had been serving as Rood's deputy, is currently the acting policy undersecretary — the job Tata was initially nominated to fill. Now Tata instead will be “performing the duties of” Anderson's deputy. Officials who carry the “acting” title have more authority than those who are “performing the duties of” the job.

The Pentagon in a statement said Tata, who had been working as an adviser to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, "looks forward to continuing to help implement the president’s national security agenda.”

Muslim groups have repeatedly voiced opposition to Tata. On Monday, Scott Simpson, director of the Muslim Advocates Public Advocacy, said he must resign.

“A position of leadership for him is an insult to Muslims, to Black people, to Latinos, to the military and to us all,” said Simpson."