Trump lauds Arizona as success of virus 'embers' strategy

The state, like much of the Sun Belt region, began experiencing a severe spike in COVID-19 cases after Memorial Day, as aggressive reopening plans coincided with an increase in travel. Trump sought to highlight the surge in government resources and personnel to the state once federal officials observed an uptick in Arizona's test positivity rate — a critical early warning sign of spreading infection.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the state was an example of how to get the reproduction rate of the pathogen below 1, which means the outbreak is subsiding. The replication rate is the number of new infections generated by each case.