Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

“I was made for running," he said.

As a 17-year-old junior, he became the first high school athlete to break the 4-minute barrier when he ran it in 3 minutes and 59 seconds. That year, he went on to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. He was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1966, the year he smashed the world record in the mile at 3:51.3. He graced the cover of the magazine seven times — all before the age of 25.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to those who make especially meritorious contributions to the nation.

Ryun went on to serve as a member of the House representing a Kansas congressional district from 1996 to 2006. Ryun said that one of the greatest honors of his life was to represent the country and “wear the stars and stripes on my chest while racing in the '60s and '70s," and he went on to thank Trump for his “full-throated championing of this great country."

Jim Ryun reacts after President Donald Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ryun, in the Blue Room of the White House, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

