Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats

Trump also praised a step he took last week to rescind an Obama-era fair housing rule for low-income families, one that had Trump tweeting warnings to what he called the “Suburban Housewives of America.” “It's been hell for suburbia,” he said Wednesday.

“They want to uproot and demolish every American value. They want to wipe away every trace of religion from national life. They want to indoctrinate our children, defund our police, abolish the suburbs, incite riots and leave every city at the mercy of the radical left," Trump declared.

Trump was combining campaigning and fundraising in his first trip to an oil and gas rig and his first visit as president to the Permian Basin. He expected to raise $7 million, including $100,000 per person for one event.

Trump's loyal donors and supporters in the oil and gas industry are dealing with the state's fierce coronavirus outbreak and the boom-turned-bust of oil and gas.

Texas, over the past month, has experienced a dramatic spike in newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The state became one of the nation's hot spots as Texas politicians debated masks and other measures. The outbreak even impinged on Trump's trip Wednesday, as an unexpected positive test result for the coronavirus kept Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who like Trump often declines to wear a mask, from joining the president's flight. A Republican congressional candidate also tested positive.

Even as Air Force One carried Trump to Texas, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported American petroleum use plummeted to a nearly 40-year low this spring, owing to the pandemic lockdown and market oversupply, partly because of intensive oil and gas production that Trump encouraged.

Trump's government has exerted itself for the oil and gas industry. That includes rolling back environmental and public health protections and speeding up permitting as part of what Trump describes as an American march to global energy dominance.

His administration has moved to open up vast wilderness areas to oil and gas interests over the objections of environmental groups. Trump also has sought to override various regional objections to oil and gas pipelines with executive orders.

And next month, the administration is expected to announce its latest effort to block regulation of the industry’s emissions of methane, a potent agent of climate change. West Texas environmental activists say the methane emissions are part of a too-little-regulated industry’s assault on the air, water and public health in the region’s yearslong expansion of oil and gas production. Successful legal challenges stopped the administration's earlier attempts.

Flying at night into the West Texas city of Odessa, among the areas Trump visited, “it looks like a huge birthday cake, there are so many flares out here” from facilities burning off methane as an oil and gas byproduct, said the Rev. Gene Collins, an activist demanding more regulation of what environmental groups and satellite data-gathering depict as surging methane emissions in the Permian Basin.

For years, Democrats have been watching Texas demographics — with growing populations of Latinos, young people and ex-Californians — and pining for the election cycle when it would be in play.

Although Trump won the state comfortably in 2016, former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke gave Republican Sen. Ted Cruz a scare two years ago, and Democrats have used that race to try to build an organization that could swing the state blue. Sensing an opportunity, Biden has begun airing advertisements in Texas as coronavirus cases surge there.

Losing Texas would upend Republicans' plan for capturing the electoral vote needed to hold the White House. Though privately Trump campaign officials concede the need to spend time and money in Texas, assets they would prefer to spend elsewhere, they remain confident they can retain the state and have expressed hope that Democrats will waste resources trying to obtain a prize that is out of reach.

The president does have plans to frequently visit Texas. Trump’s Wednesday visit allowed him to raise needed money — Biden has cut into the president’s fundraising advantage — and showcase both his administration’s deregulation agenda and its attempts to get the economy roaring again.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Matthew Brown in Billings, Mont., and Cathy Bussewitz in New York contributed to this report.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

President Donald Trump holds up a permit for energy development after signing it during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, stands rear, second from right. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

President Donald Trump holds up a permit for energy development after signing it during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, stands rear, second from right. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to a Double Eagled Energy drilling rig site in Midland, Texas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

President Donald Trump waves to supporters after delivering remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

President Donald Trump leaves after delivering remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump talks with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as he signs a permit for energy development during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is second from left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump stands with Double Eagle Energy co-CEOs Cody Campbell, left, and John Sellers, right, as he arrives at the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

People listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry waits with other guests before being let onto the tarmac to welcome President Donald Trump to Midland, Texas Wednesday afternoon July 29, 2020. (Ben Powell/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Ben Powell Credit: Ben Powell

President Donald Trump supporters watch as the motorcade for Trump passes by en route to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Standing at the fence, supporters of President Donald Trump display flags and signs as they wait for Air Force One to land Wednesday afternoon July 29, 2020 at Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland Texas. (Ben Powell/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Ben Powell Credit: Ben Powell

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Midland International Air and Space Port on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (Ben Powell/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Ben Powell Credit: Ben Powell

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks about American energy production during a visit to the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Midland, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci