Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business on Monday that the new action is enforcement-focused and not “directly related to the trade talks” between the U.S. and China.

Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google’s music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

The Commerce Department said Monday that it's tightening restrictions because Huawei has “continuously tried to evade" them. The new rule is designed to block Huawei's access to commercially available chips made with tools acquired from the U.S.

The U.S. also added 38 Huawei affiliates to an existing list of companies banned from receiving some sensitive technologies. And it ended an exemption that had allowed some Huawei customers in the U.S. to keep using its equipment and software.