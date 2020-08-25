Trump: acting homeland security secretary will lead agency

“I think given his past actions, he’s an awful choice," Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, said in a call with reporters.

Wolf's position of acting secretary has already been the subject of legal challenges. He has been in what is supposed to be a temporary role for over 500 days, more than twice as long as permitted under the federal law intended to limit how long someone can hold a position in the government without Senate confirmation.

Wolf was named acting secretary in November 2019 following Trump's removal of his predecessor, acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan, after six months in the post leading an agency that has the third largest budget in the federal government.

The Government Accountability Office said in a finding released Aug. 14 that the federal rules of succession had been violated at DHS and neither Wolf nor deputy acting Secretary Ken Cuccinelli could legally hold their positions without Senate confirmation.

That gave new legal ammunition to the many legal challenges to the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies. The administration disputed the GAO finding and insisted that both men could legally hold their positions under a different federal statute, the Homeland Security Act.

Homeland Security, which was created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has more than 240,000 employees. It includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the agency that processes applications for citizenship and work visas. It also manages disaster relief, counterterrorism, election security, and the Coast Guard.

Wolf has defended the administration decision to use DHS to protect federal property and monuments following the protests that erupted around the nation this spring over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That included the deployment of federal agents to Portland, where they clashed repeatedly with protesters.

He earlier served as chief of staff when Kirstjen Nielsen ran the department, when a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration at the southern border resulted in the separation of thousands of parents, mostly from Central America, from their children.

“I am honored to be nominated by President Trump to lead the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security in safeguarding the American people,” he said in a statement after the president announced his nomination to be secretary. “As the Homeland faces evolving threats from natural disasters, violent opportunists, malign cyber actors, and transnational criminal organizations, the mission of DHS is as critical as ever.”

FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, speaks during a news conference in Washington. A congressional watchdog agency has found that the top two Trump administration officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law. The Government Accountability Office says acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy Ken Cuccinelli are ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancy Reform Act. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta