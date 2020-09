Trout's 300th sets club HR mark, Angels take 2 from Astros

Rendon hitting homers to sink the Astros is nothing new. He had a three-run shot for the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of last year's World Series and then a solo drive in the deciding game to start the Nationals' comeback.

Rendon did admit there was some brief confusion after his latest homer because the Angels were the visitors. Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos started to walk off the mound before realizing the game wasn't over.

“Everyone assumes it was the last inning and that was the first thought that crossed our mind. As I was rounding the bases, I realized it is not over yet,” Rendon said.

Noe Ramirez (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth to get the win and Ty Buttrey retired the side in order in the seventh for his fifth save.

Los Angeles trailed 6-4 in the seventh. Justin Upton led off with a single and Trout drew a walk to set the stage for Rendon, who drove a changeup from Castellanos (0-1) down the left-field line for his seventh of the season.

George Springer hit two home runs and Josh Reddick also went deep for the Astros, who have dropped three straight after winning 15 of 21.

"We've got to just continue to fight. You’ve got to be a fighter. That’s what it’s all about. You’ve got to fight through tough times. You can either hang your head and quit, or you can tighten your belt up and keep fighting,” manager Dusty Baker said.

“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us in Oakland and then LA (Dodgers). But we need this game very badly tomorrow."

Springer led off the nightcap with a homer to left off Dillon Peters. With the game tied at 4 in the fifth, Springer lined a two-run shot to center that went off Adell's glove when he tried to make a play at the wall.

Reddick had a three-run drive to right-center to extend Houston's lead to 4-0.

Pujols had two hits for the Angels, including a two-run bloop single in the fourth that tied it at 4.

OPENING RALLY

The Angels trailed by two in the opener going into the seventh. Trout and Shohei Ohtani drew walks before Upton doubled in Trout. One out later, Adell lined a two-run single to right off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first game-ending hit.

It was Los Angeles' fourth walk-off win of the season, and the first time the team has done it in consecutive games since 2005. The Angels won in 11 innings on Friday.

Trout hit career homer No. 300 in the third inning to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. Trout also had a pair of doubles.

Adell's solo shot in the fourth tied it at 4. Upton connected for a two-run drive in the fifth, tying it at 6.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs for the Astros, who lost in walk-off fashion for the second straight game.

Houston trailed 7-6 going into the seventh. Myles Straw led off with a double against Felix Peña (3-0) and scored on Michael Brantley’s single. With two outs and runners on second and third, Martin Maldonado hit a two-run single to right-center.

BIG DAY FOR TROUT

Trout's drive off Brandon Bielak to right-center brought the Angels to 4-3 in the third.

The three-time AL MVP, who won the award last year, is in his 10th season. The 29-year-old Trout is the 16th player to reach the 300-homer mark before turning 30 and the 11th-fastest by age to do it.

“It means a lot. Once I got within five I started to think about it and when I got No. 299 last night I was definitely thinking about it,” Trout said.

Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels from 1992 to 2006 and was part of their only World Series championship in 2002. He is part of the team’s broadcast crew and was at Saturday’s game.

“I knew the day he signed the extension that he was going to pass it,” Salmon said on Fox Sports West after Trout broke the record. “All records are meant to be broken.”

In March 2019, Trout signed a 12-year contract worth $426.5 million. Trout saw Salmon in the broadcast booth and acknowledged him between innings.

“That was special. I knew he was up there watching,” Trout said.

RECORD HEAT

It was 109 degrees at first pitch, making it the hottest start to a game in Angel Stadium history. The previous mark was 108 degrees on July 6, 2018, against the Dodgers.

It is the seventh game to start with triple-digit temperatures since the ballpark opened in 1966. Four have happened the first week of September.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (right knee sprain) was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Friday.

UP NEXT

The teams close their season series on Sunday. Houston left-hander Framber Valdez (3-2) is sixth in the AL with a 2.58 ERA. Los Angeles right-hander Jaime Barria (0-0, 2.63 ERA) will be making his second start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, and Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, pours water over Jo Adell while celebrating Adell's seventh-inning walkoff single against the Houston Astros in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a double during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols loses his bat as he avoids getting hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, avoids a tag from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, and Yuli Gurriel celebrate after they scored on a single hit by Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout collides with the wall while trying to catch a triple hit by Houston Astros' George Springer during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Houston Astros third baseman Abraham Toro throws the ball to first base to throw out Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong