Trotz's Islanders eliminate Capitals with 4-0 win in Game 5

“Obviously the familiarity and them winning a Cup, not just Barry -- Lane, Mitch, yeah, it feels good,” forward Josh Bailey said. “It was motivation for us, too. I think you’re obviously motivated to win the series. You knew it would mean a lot to those guys.”

It's the opposite for the Capitals, who have bowed out in the first round in each of the past two playoffs under replacement Todd Reirden, who said his job security now being in question is part of the role.

“For whatever reason, our team wasn’t able to mentally and physically get to our game for long enough,” Reirden said. “This is not acceptable for our organization.”

The Capitals erased a two-goal deficit in Game 4 Tuesday to avoid a sweep but didn't have the same response in their second consecutive elimination game. Goaltender Braden Holtby didn't get much help in allowing two goals on 15 shots.

While Trotz and Reirden exchanged a very quick handshake, Holtby and his former coach had a good chat on the ice after what could be the 30-year-old's final game with Washington.

“We had a lot of success when he was here: a guy that I know myself I have a ton of respect for,” Holtby said. "He’s an honest guy. You just wish him the best because he’s one of the good guys in hockey.”

Beauvillier scored on the power play midway through the first period and then at even strength in the second, taking a big hit into the net from Tom Wilson while finishing his second goal of the game. Wilson's Capitals teammates were unable to muster much in the way of pushback even with top center Nicklas Backstrom back after going into concussion protocol and missing the past three games.

“I’m glad that I was back at least, but tough results,” Backstrom said.

Empty-netters by Nick Leddy and and Josh Bailey sealed it for New York, which didn't miss a beat without injured alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck.

“I think they play an outstanding game,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “There’s nothing you can do right now but move on."

NOTES: The Islanders made a lineup change by putting Ross Johnston into the lineup in place of Derick Brassard. ... New York was without D Johnny Boychuk yet again. ... Capitals D John Carlson said he was healthy enough to play, despite missing all three round-robin games with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

The Islanders will face Boston if Montreal beats Philadelphia, and the Flyers if top-seeded Philadelphia hangs on to defeat the Canadiens.

Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) and New York Islanders left wing Michael Dal Colle (28) reach for the puck during first-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes save on Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a save as New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) looks for the rebound and Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (3) defends during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) catches the puck in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during first-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) hits his head on the post after scoring against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) as Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and right wing Tom Wilson (43) look on during second-period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) celebrates with teammates Mathew Barzal (13) and Jordan Eberle (7) after they eliminated the Washington Capitals following an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shakes hands with New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) after the Capitals were eliminated after an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shakes hands with New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) after the Capitals were eliminated after an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shakes hands with New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) after an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette