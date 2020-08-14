Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

Kyle was about 185 miles (300 kilometers) southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27 kph) and was expected to move quickly away from land over the next few days, the center said.

Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph (63 and 117 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.