Tropical Storm Hanna to reach Texas coast Saturday

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was also the earliest Atlantic named storm for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Gonzalo was moving 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center's advisory early Friday. It was located about 685 miles (1,105 kilometers) east of the southern Windward Islands.

The Hurricane Center said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday. As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain.