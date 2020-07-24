Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Tropical Storm Hanna formed late Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, about 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It has maximum sustained winds around 40 mph (65 kph) and was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning for Hanna was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas, forecasters said. A tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.