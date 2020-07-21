Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Tuesday evening about 1,360 miles (2,188 kilometers) west-southwest of the Southern Windward Islands. At 11 p.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (14 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status sometime on Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.