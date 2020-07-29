Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

Between eight and 10 of the train’s cars caught fire, McMahan said. Several carried lumber. and the three that fell to the ground beneath the bridge were tank cars.

A derailed freight train burns on a bridge spanning Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Two were carrying cyclohexanone, a pale and oily liquid that is toxic and flammable. McMahan said a third tank car was carrying a “rubber material" but did not provide further details.

McMahan said the tank cars were not involved in the ensuing blaze, and it appeared none of them had any leaks.

Investigators with the Federal Railroad Administration were dispatched to start a preliminary investigation, the agency said in a statement.

Fire witness Camille Kimball told AZFamily.com she was riding her bike in the park below the bridge minutes before the derailment.

Officials said the derailed freight train set the bridge ablaze and partially collapsed the structure. No serious injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” Kimball said. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly.”

The 2.5-mile Tempe Town Lake is is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating. It is close to Arizona State University.