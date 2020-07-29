Breaking News

Source: Former President Obama to speak at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral

X

Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years of marriage

FILE - Megan Wollover, left, and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Morgan and his wife of five years will part ways. The actor-comedian's representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Wollover have filed for divorce. Morgan and Wollover married after the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash in which a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Megan Wollover, left, and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Morgan and his wife of five years will part ways. The actor-comedian's representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Wollover have filed for divorce. Morgan and Wollover married after the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash in which a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Life | 23 minutes ago
Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage

The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan and Wollover married after the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a 7-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.