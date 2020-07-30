Toronto sets lineup, Regina King to debut Muhammad Ali film

Some of the films will play first at the much smaller Venice Film Festival the week prior in September. Toronto will also showcase new work from Mira Nair, Thomas Vinterberg and Michel Franco.

Toronto earlier announced that Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's Broadway theatrical concert "American Utopia," an HBO release, will open this year's festival.

The major fall festivals — Venice, Toronto, Telluride and New York — earlier announced an alliance, saying they would collaborate on programming. Since then, Colorado's Telluride has been canceled but reborn as a drive-in series in Los Angeles. The festivals earlier announced Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" will debut across all four events.

Toronto organizers say they continue to work with health officials to determine how and if it can host in-person events. With travel restricted between the U.S. and Canadian border, it has urged many festival-goers who flock to Toronto to stay home.

FILE - Regina King arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. The Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup featuring King's directorial debut “One Night in Miami, a drama about a young Muhammad Ali, then Cassius Clay. The festival, which is set to run Sept. 10-19, has plotted a largely virtual 45th edition due to the pandemic. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini