Top West Africa envoys meet in Mali with junta after coup

The high-level delegation, led by Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, held talks with the junta, including Col. Assimi Goita, who has declared himself the group’s leader. The regional delegation also met with Keita and the other detained officials.

After the brief meetings, few details were given, but Jonathan did say that Keita was doing well.

“We have seen the president IBK and he is very well,” Jonathan said, referring to Keita as many do by using his initials.

Keita and his prime minister have remained in the custody of the coup leaders.

The widespread support for the coup seen Friday means the junta may argue to the ECOWAS delegation that they enjoy popular support.

The coup took place Tuesday, when soldiers detained the president and forced him to resign and to dissolve the National Assembly and government. By Wednesday, soldiers from the junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People had declared they were in charge of the West African nation and would work toward a civilian transitional government.

Keita — first elected in a 2013 landslide the year after a similar military coup — saw his popularity plummet after his 2018 reelection as the Malian army faced punishing losses from jihadist attacks. Then after dozens of legislative elections were disputed this spring, demonstrators began taking to the streets calling for his resignation. He offered concessions and regional mediators intervened, but his opponents made it clear they would accept nothing short of his departure.

On Friday, they welcomed the week’s developments but insisted they remained “deeply attached to democracy.” The junta has promised it will return the country to civilian rule but has given no time frame for doing so. Mali was not due to have another election until 2023.

Military juntas across West Africa have not always been in a rush to hand over power even when promising to do so — after the country’s March 2012 coup, the first democratic election was not held until the following August.

Mahmoud Dicko, an imam who led the political opposition to Keita’s presidency, told supporters Friday that he was ready to return to his mosque. But he did not rule out a return to politics entirely, saying: “I am an imam, I wish to die an imam, but I won’t keep quiet about injustice.”

___

Associated Press writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, center, speaks to the media after being welcomed by spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague, center-left, and CNSP official Malick Diaw, right, upon his arrival at the airport in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, center, is welcomed by spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague, left, and CNSP official Malick Diaw, center-right, upon his arrival at the airport in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Malian security forces look on during the arrival of former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan at the airport in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation earlier this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An unidentified representative of the junta waves from a military vehicle as Malians supporting the recent overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita gather to celebrate in the capital Bamako, Mali Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Hundreds marched in the streets of Mali's capital Friday to celebrate the overthrow of Keita, as the West African country's longtime political opposition backed the military's junta plan to eventually hand over power to a civilian transitional government. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Malians supporting the recent overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita gather to celebrate in the capital Bamako, Mali Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Hundreds marched in the streets of Mali's capital Friday to celebrate the overthrow of Keita, as the West African country's longtime political opposition backed the military's junta plan to eventually hand over power to a civilian transitional government. Main banner in French reads "Down with France and ECOWAS, Thank you Dicko, Thank you to the Malian Army" referring to Mahmoud Dicko, an imam who has helped lead the movement against Keita. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, 2nd left, is welcomed by spokesman for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague, left, and CNSP official Malick Diaw, 3rd left, followed by other officals, upon his arrival at the airport in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Mediator for the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, center, speaks with ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, right, as they meet with representatives of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Col. Assimi Goita who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People meets with a high-level delegation from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Representatives of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, left of table, including Col. Assimi Goita, center of row, who has declared himself the group's leader, meet with a high-level delegation from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, right of table, at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Col. Assimi Goita, center-left, who has declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, arrives to meet with a high-level delegation from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited