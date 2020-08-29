Tokyo transparent toilet's walls go opaque when door closed

The outer walls of the toilets have a layer of glass that remains clear when hooked up to an electric current. When the door is locked, the current is cut and a special film makes the glass opaque and conceals the users, according to Kana Saji of The Nippon Foundation.

The foundation says it aims to achieve a society in which all people help one another.

“It’s really clean, and it sort of looks like art,” said Tomoko Mizutani, a Tokyo resident who was taking a photo of the toilet.

Nasser Najafian, of Tehran, Iran, working in Tokyo, gets out of a transparent glass toilet after use, at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The see-through bathroom, one of the three toilets recently completed for public use turns opaque once it's locked when used. The Nippon Foundation and Tokyo's Shibuya district government have started a program to build over a dozen restrooms in Tokyo, to dispel negative misconceptions regarding public toilets. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

This photo shows a transparent glass bathroom, one of the three toilets recently completed for public use, which has turned opaque after someone locked the door for use, at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The Nippon Foundation and Tokyo's Shibuya district government have started a program to build over a dozen restrooms in Tokyo, to dispel negative misconceptions regarding public toilets. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

This photo shows the transparent glass toilets at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The bathroom with the opaque (orange color) wall, left, indicates it's in use.

A man gets out of one of the transparent glass toilets after use at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The bathrooms with the tinted wall turn opaque when it's in use.

A man uses a transparent toilet that has turned opaque, right, after the door was locked at Haru-no-Owaga Community Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Jay Dossor, a 15-year-old Australian-Japanese, uses a bathroom before playing soccer with his friends at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A man, left, is seen through because he intentionally did not lock the door as he was posing for his friend at the newly built transparent public toilets.