Tigers, Reds rained out, to play 7-inning twinbill Sunday

Detroit plans to start right-hander Rony Garcia, in the first game and left-hander Daniel Norris in the second. Right-hander Michael Fulmer, who had been slated to start Saturday, is to be skipped.

Cincinnati did not immediately announce probable starters for Saturday. Bauer had been scheduled for Saturday and fellow right-hander Anthony DeSclafini for Sunday.

Bauer criticized the decision to move the first pitch from 6:10 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. as well as the late decision to delay the game.

"You let starters get hot for the game and then delay it 8 minutes before game time," he tweeted. “Never in my ten year career have I seen something so amateur. Not in the minor leagues. Not in the big leagues. Never saw it even in college.”

“So you can read the radar 24 hours in advance to know you need to move the game up 5 hours the next day but you can’t read it 30 minutes in advance to know there’s a massive cell coming and you need to delay it before the starters throw for the day?” he also tweeted.

