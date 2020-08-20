'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation

“Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care," Lowe said.

Officials at the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, referred to as PETA, say the photos included in the report show lions suffering from flystrike. In this condition, flies are usually attracted to uncleared animal waste, bite other animals and lay eggs on them, resulting in hatched maggots eating the skin.

“PETA looks forward to seeing every one of the long-suffering animals at the G.W. Zoo be transferred to an appropriate facility where it won’t take federal intervention for a sick cat to receive veterinary care,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement.

An Indiana district court recently ordered Lowe to provide veterinary records for the lions allegedly not being treated appropriately.