Thousands seek refuge as high heat slams Britain, France

“It is important that the Public Health England COVID-19 safety standards are maintained at all times,'' union senior assistant general secretary Mick Lynch said. “The combination of sun and alcohol is a clear threat to that.”

The mercury was also on the rise in France, where the national meteorological service Meteo-France placed 45 departments, including Paris and its inner suburbs, on orange alert warning the public should be vigilant for a heatwave. Temperatures were set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 F) in parts of the country.

Britain’s Met Office warned the public to take precautions against dehydration and sunburn and be ready for a dramatic rise in temperatures following a rather cool week.

Public Health England issued a heat-health warning and advised people sheltering indoors to close curtains on windows facing the sun.

“This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19,'' said Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, a consultant at Public Health England. “A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and may be socially isolated.”

Britain's 10 warmest years have occurred since 2002, with last year producing the hottest day on record at 38.7 Celsius (101.6 F) at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

___

Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed.

___

Follow all AP's coverage of climate change at https:apnews.com/Climate.

A man sits on a bench during a hot day in Marseille's Old Port, southern France, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. France has warned the public to prepare for a heatwave as temperatures were set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A boy walks along the roof of Marseille's MUCEUM during a hot day in Marseille, southern France, Friday Aug 7, 2020. France has warned the public to prepare for a heatwave as temperatures were set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People relax on the beach at Bournemouth, Southern England, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. The UK could see record-breaking temperatures with forecasters predicting Friday could be the hottest day of the year. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

A person on a water skis off the the beach at Bournemouth, Southern England, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. The UK could see record-breaking temperatures with forecasters predicting Friday could be the hottest day of the year. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews