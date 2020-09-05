Thousands of women in Belarus protest against Lukashenko

Marches and demonstrations by women have become a frequent feature of the protests, which broke out Aug. 9 after the election in which Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, was officially tallied with an 80% landslide victory.

Protests took place after some previous elections that Lukashenko won with lopsided margins, but this year's have been by far the largest and longest-lasting. Sunday protests have been especially large, bringing crowds estimated at well over 100,000 people.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students formed human chains to demonstrate against the detention of students at the State Linguistics University. Viasna said about 20 of the students were detained Saturday.

Lukasheno opponents have formed a Coordination Council to drive the protests and push for a transition of power. On Saturday, the council reported that one of its prominent members, Olga Kovalkova, had left the country for Poland after being released from jail where she was serving a sentence for organizing protests.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger in the election, fled to Lithuania the day after the vote.

On Friday, she addressed the U.N. Security Council via video link, asking it to “stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe.”

She accused Lukashenko of stealing the election and asked the U.N. to condemn the crackdown on protesters, send a monitoring mission to Belarus and call a special session of its Human Rights Council to discuss the situation in the country.

Authorities also have revoked the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists and deported some foreign journalists, including two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists. AP’s Belarusian journalists were among those told their press credentials had been revoked.

___

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Belarus at https://www.apnews.com/Belarus

Women march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The poster in the center reads "proud to be Belarusian". (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women with old Belarusian national flags and a poster reads "I will survive Lukashenka" march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women with old Belarusian national flags and a poster, echoing the national motto of France, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women with old Belarusian national flags stand in front of police buses during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman argues with a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Two LGBT activists kiss while holding an old Belarusian national and rainbow's flags during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. For the first time in the demonstrations, supporters of LGBT rights appeared with rainbow flags in the women's march in Minsk, an indication that opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko are becoming bolder. Although same-sex activity was legalized in Belarus in 1994, stigmatisation of it is strong. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women with old Belarusian national flags and posters, one of them reads "we are the heroines, not the victims", march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Women's marches and demonstrations have become a regular feature of the four weeks of protest that have shaken Belarus following a disputed election that gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited