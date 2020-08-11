The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs

MTV announced Tuesday that Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will also perform at the Aug. 30 event, which was originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously announced performers include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, while Keke Palmer will host the awards show. This year’s VMAs introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.