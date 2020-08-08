The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The NBA has not set specific dates when the winners will be announced.

None of the games taking place at the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30.

The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.

The other finalists for NBA honors:

Rookie of the Year — Ja Morant, Memphis; Kendrick Nunn, Miami; Zion Williamson, New Orleans.

Most Improved Player — Bam Adebayo, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Brandon Ingram, New Orleans.

Sixth Man — Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers; Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City; Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers.

Defensive Player of the Year — Antetokounmpo; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Utah.

Coach of the Year — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City; Nick Nurse, Toronto.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to reporters at batting practice before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, in New York. This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before. A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball against Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) and guard Kendrick Nunn (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox