The Latest: World Economic Forum a digital Davos in summer

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Philippines reach 200,000 coronavirus cases

— Gaza reports first community coronavirus death

— U.S. health officials are pushing Americans to get vaccinated against the flu in record numbers to avoid "twindemic" as fall looms

— New coronavirus mandates on health care facilities get pushback in U.S. The Trump administration requires facilities to test staff regularly or face fines and funding cutbacks.

— South Korea orders doctors to stop strike amid virus crisis. The three-day strike started against government plans to boost the number of medical students.

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska state health data indicates Pacific Islanders and Alaska Natives are more likely to contract the coronavirus and be hospitalized with the illness.

Alaska Public Media reported culture and economics can contribute to the disparity.

Pacific Islanders in Alaska have contracted COVID-19 at about eight times the rate of the rest of the population. Alaska Natives are more than one-and-a-half times as likely to contract the coronavirus. Officials say the groups are more likely to live in crowded, multi-generational housing where the virus can easily spread and customary community gatherings can contribute to infections.

___

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s annual spring celebration of maple syrup will finally take place this fall.

Maine Maple Sunday was scheduled to take place in March, when the pandemic was intensifying around the country.

The Maine Maple Producers Association say the event will be held Oct. 9 to 11. The association say the weekend will include virtual elements and traditional in-person visits to the state’s sugar houses.

Maine is the third-largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York. Maple association president Scott Dunn says the industry has taken a hit from the pandemic.

Maine Maple Sunday typically happens when sap buckets are a common sight on maple trees around the state. Fall harvest festivals in Maine tend to be more about apples or pumpkins than syrup.

Maine has more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus and 131 deaths.

___

HONOLULU — Officials say some nonviolent inmates released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center by a state Supreme Court order have been isolated or quarantined at Honolulu hotels.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the state Department of Health says the inmates include those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, await test results or have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Health department officials say those in the hotels must show they cannot quarantine or isolate in residences without assistance. Officials wouldn’t say how many former inmates are quarantined at the hotels.

___

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines surged past 200,000 Wednesday. The country has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

The Department of Health reported a daily tally of 5,277 recent infections, the majority in Manila. That brings the country’s confirmed total to 202,361 and 3,137 deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte has faced growing criticisms over the alarming spread of infections. Vice President Leni Robredo said in televised remarks on Monday: “It’s as if no one is at the helm, no direction, no clear horizon as to when and how this pandemic will be addressed.”

Duterte said Robredo didn’t back up her allegations of government shortcomings with evidence, and her criticisms came amid public desperation. He said, “Please do not add fuel to the fire. You will just destroy the government.”

___

LONDON — Scotland has recorded the first coronavirus deaths in more than a month.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says two people have died in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sturgeon says it’s the first coronavirus deaths reported in Scottish since July 16. Both deaths were recorded in the past day and bring the total confirmed death toll in Scotland to 2,494.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases linked to a food processing plant rose by four to 156. The factory, which employed more than 1,000 workers north of Edinburgh, closed Aug.17.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — Patients at the The Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City will be allowed two visitors.

Some adults at University of Oklahoma hospitals in Oklahoma City and Edmond will be allowed one visitor each. The hospitals have been limiting visitor numbers in recent months to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Jail Trust has approved $3 million in bonuses to county jail employees who have worked during the pandemic. That amounts to $1,000 per worker. Also, the University of Oklahoma says tailgating will be banned on campus for the 2020 football season. The university requires everyone on campus to wear masks, including at all athletic events.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported a total of 54,172 confirmed coronavirus cases. The state has confirmed 744 deaths.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will resume weekly audiences with the faithful present, starting next Wednesday.

The pope held his last public audience on Feb. 26, just days after the first locally transmitted coronavirus outbreaks were identified in northern Italy. Since then, they’ve been held in the pope’s private library.

The Vatican announced audiences in September will be held outdoors in the San Damaso courtyard, part of the Apostolic Palace. It’s much smaller than St. Peter’s Square, where audiences are held in good weather.

The Vatican announced a lockdown in early March, barring the general public from St. Peter’s Square until late May, when well-spaced faithful were permitted back for the traditional Sunday blessing.

___

BEIJING — The city of Urumqi in China’s northwest resumed large-scale virus testing of residents Wednesday to stop a coronavirus outbreak, the government announced.

The Xinjiang region has recorded 826 confirmed virus cases from mid-July through Tuesday in the outbreak, the government reported. It says 124 still were hospitalized.

The announcement says testing would cover “key communities” but gave no indication how many people would be involved.

___

CAIRO — Egypt’s prime minister is warning about an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Arab World most populous country.

Mustafa Madbouly says his government will keep tightening its preventive measures “to avoid a new wave of the pandemic,” according to the state-run MENA news agency.

Health Minister Hala Zayed is concerned people aren’t wearing face masks or observing social distancing. She called for police to activate penalties for those not wearing masks on public transportation.

In May, the government made wearing face masks mandatory, with violators fined 4,000 pounds (around $250) by police.

The government in July allowed the reopening of mosques, cafes and restraints, and lifted the nighttime curfew. It also reopened selected tourist destinations to international charter flights.

Egypt reported more than 97,600 infections and nearly 5,300 confirmed deaths. However, the actual numbers of infections and deaths from coronavirus, like elsewhere in the world, are likely far higher due to limited testing and reporting.

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza health officials have reported the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.

A wider outbreak in the blockaded territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians, could be catastrophic. The health infrastructure has been strained by years of conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

The Health Ministry says the deceased was a 61-year-old man who had been put on life support and died during his transfer to a special isolation center.

The ministry said nine new local cases were detected Wednesday, raising the total to 15. Authorities have reported more than 100 cases and a fatality since March, but until this week they were all linked to quarantine centers for returning travelers.

___

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says that the pandemic has both ‘’exposed and aggravated’’ social inequalities.

Francis said during his weekly audience Wednesday that disparities show up in the workplace, schools and government programs to address the economic impact of the pandemic.

He underlined that not everyone can work from home; school has been “abruptly interrupted” for some children, but continues for others; and while “some powerful nations can issue money to deal with the crisis,’’ that would mean ‘’mortgaging the future for others.’’

The pope said, “these symptoms of inequality reveal a social illness; it is a virus that comes from a sick economy. It is the fruit of unequal economic growth that disregards fundamental human values.”

___

NEW DELHI — Indian plans to double coronavirus testing in New Delhi as the Indian capital’s caseload has started rising again, with experts warning against complacency and a resurgence of the outbreak.

State Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that the capital was conducting 20,000 tests every day and the capacity would be increased to 40,000.

New Delhi was the first major hot spot in the country to have successfully reined in the outbreak last month but cases have been climbing recently.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is re-introducing measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus after the number of confirmed single-day infections jumped to levels that were previously seen in June.

Civil service employees will again be able to take turns to come into the office and to work remotely from home, according to a presidential circular on “flexible working methods” published in the Official Gazette Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities banned large gatherings in the capital Ankara and 13 other provinces worst hit by the outbreak, according to an Interior Ministry. Wedding ceremonies will be limited to just one hour, while people aged 65 and over and children under the age of 15 who are not related to the bride or groom, are barred from attending the ceremonies.

The new restrictions came after Turkey reported 1,502 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since June 15.

___

LONDON — The University of Cambridge says it hopes to begin trials of a vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19 and other related coronaviruses later this year after receiving 1.9 million pounds ($2.5 million) from the British government.

The university said Wednesday that researchers at DIOSynVax, a company spun off by Cambridge in 2017, developed the vaccine using three-dimensional computer modeling of all known coronaviruses to create synthetic genes that train the immune system to target the disease.

Professor Jonathan Heeney, who heads the university’s laboratory of viral zoonotics, said “ultimately we aim to make a vaccine that will not only protect from SARS-CoV-2, but also other related coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans.’’

___

PARIS — France’s prime minister is urging his compatriots to wear masks more but insists that rising infections across the country are “nothing to panic about” and that it’s time for people to get back to work and school and “cultivating themselves.”

France is now reporting more than 25 positive tests per 100,000 people, up from five a month ago, and neighboring countries are requiring quarantines for visitors from parts or all of France. There has also been a small but steady uptick in virus patients in intensive care, though the situation is far from the crisis levels French hospitals faced in March and April.

Despite the rising infections, Prime Minister Jean Castex insisted on France-Inter radio Wednesday that France needs to return to work and school and avoid “falling into an economic and social crisis that would be much more dangerous than the health crisis.”

He urged a careful return to cultural venues, too, pledging 2 billion euros for the French culture industry to help it survive a plunge in revenues for museums, cinemas and other sites. The money will be part of a 100 billion economic recovery package to be unveiled next week.

___

MADRID — Faced with a surge of coronavirus infections, the Spanish government will seek to lower from 12 to 6 years old the age for mandatory mask wearing in schools.

In an interview Wednesday with Spain’s Cadena SER radio, Education Minister Isabel Celaá also said that parents who need to stay at home to take care of an infected child will receive compensation or paid medical leave.

Officials at the central and regional level in charge of education and health are meeting on Thursday to negotiate revised measures ahead of the school year opening over the next three weeks.

___

NEW DELHI — India has reported more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 1,059 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 59,449.

India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks, reaching a peak of 69,652 cases on Aug. 19. New reported infections dropped to around 61,000 on Monday and Tuesday, but picked up again in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said India’s recovery rate was now around 76% with a fatality rate of 1.84%.

Even though the country of nearly 1.4 billion people has been slowly opening up to heal the economy, areas identified as most affected by the virus continue to remain under lockdown.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — Health officials in South Korea called on thousands of striking doctors to return to work as the country counted its 13th straight day of triple-digit jumps in coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo cited the growing virus crisis while issuing back-to-work orders for doctors in Seoul area who had joined physicians in other parts of the country for a three-day strike starting Wednesday to protest government plans to boost the number of medical students. Doctors’ groups say such measures would worsen what’s already a cut-throat market.

South Korea’s Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention reported 320 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 237 from the densely populated Seoul region, which has been the center of a viral resurgence in recent weeks. Health workers have struggled to stem transmissions linked to various places and groups, including churches, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.

Park’s ministry said more than 2,000 medical facilities nationwide had reported their intentions to close for Wednesday after doctors’ groups, including the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association, expressed dissatisfaction over their negotiations with government officials.

Park said doctors who refuse to return to work could possibly have their licenses suspended or revoked, or even face a prison term of less than three years.

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials are expressing concern that the country may have entered a plateau of coronavirus infections after about three weeks of slight declines.

The Health Department says there were 4,916 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing Mexico’s confirmed total to 568,621. There were 650 newly confirmed deaths, bring the country’s confirmed total to 61,450, the third highest in the world.

The Health Department’s epidemiology director, José Luis Alomía, says “the trend is moving toward what could be a plateau.”

The numbers are considered to be a vast undercount, given Mexico’s extremely low rate of testing. But what has been consistent is the relatively high number of health workers infected, possibly because they are exposed more and are tested at a higher rate.

Since the pandemic began, 97,632 nurses, doctors and other hospital employees have tested positive, equivalent to about 17% of all cases. A total of 1,320 health workers have died of COVID-19 in Mexico.

___

BEIJING — China has suspended a flight from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for a week after passengers on board tested positive for coronavirus.

Etihad flight EY862 was put on hold from Tuesday after five passengers aboard the Aug. 15 flight turned in a positive result in a nucleic acid test, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its microblog.

For the 10th consecutive day, China has reported only imported cases of the virus, with another 15 added on Wednesday. China currently has 347 people in treatment for COVID-19, while another 365 people are being monitored in isolation for having tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

The country has reported 4,634 deaths among 84,996 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading worldwide.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More California children with special needs will be allowed back in classrooms in small groups under new state guidance released Tuesday.

It applies to K-12 students including those with disabilities, students who are homeless and English language learners, among others. Those students would be allowed back in schools, at day camps and in other settings in groups of no more than 14 youth and two supervising adults.

The rules apply to schools in counties that still aren’t allowed to open for in-person learning because of the coronavirus.

___

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s most populous island is returning to a stay-at-home order while officials strive to conduct 70,000 COVID-19 tests in two weeks.

Oahu has seen a surge in daily positive cases. The federal government will help officials test 5,000 people daily for two weeks.

During that time, Oahu will be under a stay-at-home order where gyms and dine-in restaurants will be closed. Religious services may continue.

The spike also has included an outbreak at the state’s largest jail. State Sen. Clarence Nishihara is criticizing Gov. David Ige’s administration for failing to widely test inmates swiftly enough.

___

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Wednesday recorded one of its deadliest days of the pandemic despite new COVID-19 infections continuing to trend down.

The 24 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period is the largest death toll apart from the all-time daily record of 25 set on Aug. 17.

Victoria’s Health Department reported 149 news cases on Wednesday following 148 infections on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s count brought the weekly average to 175 new cases a day, down from 279 in the previous week.

___

