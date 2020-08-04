The Latest: UN says 1 billion students affected by closures

___

___

—

___

NEW DELHI — India’s daily confirmed coronavirus infections have topped 50,000 for a seventh straight day.

Tuesday’s spike of 52,050 new positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,855,745, according to the Health Ministry database.

The ministry also reported 803 new deaths, taking total fatalities up to 38,938.

Several political leaders have either tested positive for the coronavirus or gone into quarantine over the last few days.

Since Sunday, India’s powerful home minister Amit Shah and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, Tripura state’s chief minister and India’s law and justice minister also went into isolation.

___

HANOI, Vietnam -- Vietnam has reported another virus death and 10 new infections.

The Health Ministry said a 62-year-old woman with kidney disease died Tuesday. The woman tested positive for the virus while having treatment at Da Nang hospital, one of three hospitals where a majority of new cases have been found recently.

According to the ministry, another 10 people from Da Nang and Quang Nam province have been tested positive with the virus. All of them are traced back to the hospital clusters.

Da Nang has mobilized the army to disinfect hot spots in the city. An army laboratory truck has also been deployed to increase the testing capacity.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has recorded 34 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the number of its locally infected patients bounced back above 10.

The additional figures announced Tuesday brought the national tally to 14,423 with 301 deaths.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 13 of the newly reported cases are domestically transmitted patients while the rest 21 came from overseas.

___

BEIJING — Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect.

Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast.

Another six cases were brought by Chinese arriving from overseas. No new deaths were registered , leaving China’s total at 4,634 among 84,634 cases reported since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Hong Kong reported 78 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time in almost two weeks that new cases had fallen into double-digits.

Authorities in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city ordered mask wearing in public places, restrictions on indoor dining and increased testing to contain the outbreak.

China’s central government also sent a medical team to assist in efforts and an exhibition center has been converted into a temporary hospital in the event beds run short. Deaths from the disease in Hong Kong have risen to 38 among 3,589 total cases.

—-

MELBOURNE, Australia— Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has banned people who should be self-isolating from exercising outside their homes and introduced tougher fines for people with COVID-19 who continue to go to work.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that military and health teams would repeatedly and randomly door-knock homes to ensure people who should be self-isolating were at home.

Teams had door-knocked more than 3,000 homes and could not find more than 800 people who should have been home because they were awaiting a test result or had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Andrews said the government was removing the lawful excuse that someone who should be self-isolating had gone out to exercise.

“It’s difficult to enforce this if people have a lawful excuse and if some people are going to use that to try and justify other decisions -- they were at no point getting exercise,” Andrews said.

The government has also increased the fine for failing to self-isolate.

Victoria reported 439 new cases overnight and 11 new deaths.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during an update June 26, 2020, in Rancho Cordova, Calif., on the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said Monday, July 27, 2020, the state will spend $52 million to tackle the outbreak in eight Central Valley counties. He said the money will go toward helping improving isolation, quarantine, and testing policies and to helping health care workers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Students in the Avon Community School Corporation returned to in-person classes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Avon, Ind. (Doug McSchooler/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder walks past one of the images used by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to unveil a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a press conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The new $5 million awareness campaign will encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they're in public. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Credit: Justin L. Fowler Credit: Justin L. Fowler

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly swabs his nose while giving a coronavirus test to himself during a tour of setup at a temporary coronavirus testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Students arrive to Dallas Elementary School for the first day of school amid the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A health worker removes her face shield after performing a rapid tests on residents at a parking lot that has been converted into an extension of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Manila, Philippines on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital and outlying provinces after medical groups appealed for the move as coronavirus infections surge alarmingly. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Health workers screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms at Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

A person wearing a face mask is seen in Melbourne, Australia Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state was declared a disaster with sweeping new coronavirus restrictions imposed across Melbourne and elsewhere from Sunday night. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) Credit: James Ross Credit: James Ross

A cafe open for take away is seen in Centre Place in Melbourne, Australia Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state was declared a disaster with sweeping new coronavirus restrictions imposed across Melbourne and elsewhere from Sunday night. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) Credit: James Ross Credit: James Ross

An Indonesian teacher wears a mask and face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus as she teaches at a class in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Rakhi', or sacred thread is displayed for sale as a health worker arrives to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms at Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Marked the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival when sisters tie the thread on the wrists of brothers. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Teacher Francie Keller welcomes the pupils of class 3c in her classroom in the Lankow primary school to the first school day after the summer holidays in Schwerin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, lessons will start again under corona conditions. The state ministers of education have agreed that the schools will return to regular operation after the holidays despite the Corona pandemic. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner Credit: Jens Buettner