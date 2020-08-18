The Latest: South Africa women cancel England cricket tour

The announcement leaves the England women’s team without any confirmed matches for the rest of the year after a planned tour by India was called off last month. The England women’s team has not had a game since the T20 World Cup in Australia in February and March.

The ECB says it is in “multiple discussions” to host international women’s cricket tours.

It’s the third women’s series to be canceled this year for South Africa following a planned series against Australia in South Africa and a tour of the West Indies.

Two players from Roma’s youth team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian soccer club has not named the players but says they are asymptomatic and have begun self-isolating.

Roma says “those who have come into contact with the two individuals have been traced and notified” and adds that “a deep clean and disinfection of the club’s training facilities has also already begun.”

The two players, their teammates and the youth team staff will undergo further tests.

The team’s training activities have been suspended until at least Aug. 24.

German soccer club Union Berlin wants to hold a pre-season friendly match with 3,000 spectators and is hoping that “preventative” coronavirus tests for fans will allow it to happen.

The Bundesliga club says it has applied to the local Treptow-Köpenick health authorities for permission to hold the game with an altered hygiene plan on Sept. 5.

Union says “a preventative test for all spectators is intended to replace the currently valid social distancing rules.”

German soccer clubs previously outlined plans to resume games with some socially distanced fans attending in seated areas. Union’s Stadion An der Alten Försterei has mostly standing terraces so it could have far fewer fans attending than its competitors.

