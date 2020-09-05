The Latest: Sakkari makes quick work of Anisimova at Open

But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again Saturday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Normally the Grand Slam circuit would head to Paris and London between Melbourne and New York. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the French Open was postponed from May until late September and Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next.

___

11:30 a.m.

Day 6 has started at the year's second Grand Slam tournament — the U.S. Open normally closes the major tennis championship season but the pandemic caused changes to the calendar.

The sun is shining and the temperature is in the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) as the third round continues Saturday.

Among the matches underway: No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece is facing No. 22 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The highlight of the afternoon is expected to be Serena Williams against Sloane Stephens in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six in New York. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open.

___