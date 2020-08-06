The Latest: PGA Championship begins in chill and quiet

A few volunteers took out mobile phones to capture the moment. The starter announced in a microphone, “From Sea Island, Georgia, Brian Harman.” And there was no applause. There was no need for a microphone, either, but old habits die hard.

Harman pulled his tee shot into the rough. At least he found it. There is only one marshal for each hole, down from 12.

This is the first major of the year, with the Masters moved to November, the U.S. Open moved ot September and the British Open moved to 2021.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods were among those playing in the morning.