The Latest: NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tests positive

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona. Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.