The Latest: Napoli says Andrea Petagna positive for virus

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Credit: Matilde Campodonico

Sports | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Napoli says forward Andrea Petagna has tested positive for COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Napoli says forward Andrea Petagna has tested positive for COVID-19.

Petagna is asymptomatic and had the test after his brother tested positive.

Napoli signed Petagna from Spal in January but he remained on loan at the rival Serie A club until the end of the season.

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday that he has the coronavirus and Cagliari announced that three other players had also tested positive.

