The Latest: Judge: Stop detaining immigrant kids in hotels

More than 13,000 beds in HHS facilities are currently empty.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Czech Republic has 700 new cases for 1st time

— Brazil leader rapped for stirring doubt on COVID-19 vaccine

— Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

— India's coronavirus caseload has surpassed 4 million, deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands.

— Police in Australia's hardest-hit Victoria state made several arrests among a crowd of about 300 people protesting the lockdown in Melbourne.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will visit Assisi next month, in his first visit outside Rome since the coronavirus pandemic.

He’ll journey to Assisi, the birthplace in the central Italian region of Umbria of his namesake saint. He’ll sign an authoritative papal letter to clergy and faithful worldwide, the Vatican said Saturday. The encyclical is expected to stress the value of brotherly relations during and after the pandemic, a theme Francis evoked repeatedly during the pandemic.

Francis has stressed the coronavirus reveals the fragility of existence and the importance of helping one other, especially the poor.

Italy was put under lockdown in early March when it became the first country in Europe to feel the full brunt of the coronavirus.

___

PRAGUE — The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.

The announcement comes after the country registered over 600 cases the previous two days, also records at the time.

Health authorities have already imposed new restrictive measures in the Czech capital, reacting to the spike. Starting on Wednesday, it is mandatory again to wear face masks in stores and shopping malls. At the same time, bars, restaurants and nightclubs have to be closed from midnight to 6 a.m.

The Czech Republic has 27,249 cases and 429 deaths.

___

MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has hit Mexico so hard that the governments of several states ran out of death certificates.

Officials said Friday the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states — Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Authorities say a million new forms have been printed and are being distributed. The certificates are printed with special characteristics because falsification has been a problem in the past.

Mexico has suffered the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 deaths in the world. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 6,196 to 623,090, while deaths rose by 522 to 66,851. Cases in Mexico now appear to have plateaued and are no longer decreasing.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 168 new cases of the coronavirus, the third consecutive day the daily jump came below 200 in a possible sign the country is starting to see the effects of unprecedented social distancing restrictions.

The figures released Saturday brought the national caseload to 21,010, including 333 deaths.

Officials say 115 of the new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million population. Infections were also reported in other big cities, including Bunsan, Gwangju, Daejeon and Daegu.

Authorities have decided to extend for another week tougher social distancing restrictions in the Seoul area, saying the viral spread is still at risky levels. Restaurants are allowed to provide only takeout and home delivery after 9 p.m. Gyms, billiard clubs and after-school academies are closed.

Officials have also shut down churches and nightspots and shifted most schools back to remote learning nationwide.

___

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana athletic and education officials are cautiously planning for high school football games to begin in October, while Gov. John Bel Edwards is expressing hope he will be able to ease some restrictions on businesses next week.

State officials, leaders of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and lawmakers discussed plans for resuming football at a meeting Friday amid positive trends in the state’s coronavirus statistics.

Later in the day, Edwards made no commitment to ease restrictions that have limited public gatherings and restaurant seating while shutting down bars since July. But, noting that current restrictions expire next Friday, he said he hopes he will be able to move to less restrictive regulations. He didn’t give any details on what looser rules might allow.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico officials say enrollment in Medicaid has increased by nearly 7% in the state since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, with employers shedding jobs and more families entering into poverty.

In a briefing Friday for state legislators, Human Services Secretary David Scrase praised federal legislation that increases the federal matching rate for Medicaid health care and allows the state to quickly extend no-cost coronavirus testing to the poor and undocumented immigrants.

At the same time, he says the current 6.2% boost in federal matching funds is inadequate to keep up with rebounding demand for medical services under Medicaid and could end abruptly at the discretion of federal health regulators.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is urging Americans to “remain vigilant” about the coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend.

Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that “we need everybody to be careful” and to “apply common sense” in their interactions with one another.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said this week that several Midwestern states that have seen jumps in coronavirus caseloads should be especially vigilant during the holiday weekend. They are North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Past increases in cases of COVID-19 have followed the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

Trump is eager to put the pandemic in the past, but he tells Americans to “let’s just try to get through this one weekend.”

___

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, as others await their turn in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A man wearing a face mask pushes a woman homewards in a wheelchair after having their nasal swab samples taken to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. India's coronavirus cases have crossed 4 million, leading the world in new infections and deepening misery in the country's vast hinterlands where surges have crippled the underfunded health care system. Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state, spreading through villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

A customer wears a mask and looks at their cell phone as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed in August as employers added the fewest jobs since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

A security guard stands near a sign reminding visitors to wear a face mask at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

In this Sept. 1, 2020, photo provided by Zachary Bourg, he poses for a photo in an isolation unit at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bourg lived there for 10 days after he tested positive for the virus. (Zachary Bourg via AP) Credit: Zachary Bourg Credit: Zachary Bourg

A bicyclist rides past a sign showing restricted zones around the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Linda Davila-Macal combs her son's hair Andres at home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Like educators across the nation, Davila-Macal is trying to adjust to a completely online learning curriculum. In addition, like parents across the nation, she's trying to adjust to her children attending school from home(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: Delcia Lopez Credit: Delcia Lopez

Linda Davila-Macal, a seventh grade reading teacher at BL Garza Middle School in Edinburg, Texas, works during her virtual classroom at her home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP) Credit: Delcia Lopez Credit: Delcia Lopez