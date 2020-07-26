Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge one last time in special ceremony

X

The Latest: Guingamp staff member tests positive

Sports | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
French soccer club Guingamp says one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

French soccer club Guingamp said on Sunday that one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Brittany-based club said on Twitter that the squad’s activities were immediately suspended, and Guingamp is working with local health authorities on implementing the agreed protocol.

Local newspaper Ouest-France reported earlier this week that a player at the second-tier side had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

French clubs have resumed training and are playing friendly matches ahead of the new season.

The second division starts on Aug. 22.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.