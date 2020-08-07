The Latest: China's Li off to strong start on 2nd day of PGA

Li is sponsored by WeChat, the Chinese social media company that President Donald Trump has threatened to ban in the United States.

In the first round, it was his driver. On Friday, it was Bryson DeChambeau’s putter that gave him fits.

DeChambeau snapped his driver -- which he nicknamed the Kraken -- during Thursday’s opening round at TPC Harding Park. He replaced the shaft and finished his round without further incident.

On Friday, DeChambeau lipped out on short putts on back-to-back holes on the front nine. After missing a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 11, he tapped in for par. He missed a 15-footer for par on the 12th hole and then tapped in for a bogey that dropped him to even par on the day.

DeChambeau picked up a stroke when he birdied the 13th and was 3 under for the tournament through five holes on Friday.

Haotong Li of China, watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)