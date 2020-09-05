The Latest: Browns, Bengals allowed 6,000 fans at 2 games

Cleveland will be permitted to have fans for its opener on Thursday, Sept. 17 against Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Browns can also have fans on Sept. 27 against Washington.

The Bengals home dates are Oct. 4 against Jacksonville and Oct. 25 against the Browns.

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” DeWine said. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talk during an NFL football scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow walks off the practice field after an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. It's all about the quarterbacks in the AFC North. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) (center), who didn't dress for play, runs off the field after an NFL football team scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston