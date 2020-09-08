The Latest: Britain faces rising virus cases at 3,000 daily

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Retiree in Austria gets U.S. virus relief check

— India reports 1,133 deaths, its highest single-day total

— Organizers, IOC try to remove doubts about Tokyo Olympics

— Chinese leader Xi Jinpin praised China's role in battling coronavirus. He also supported the World Health Organization in a repudiation of U.S. criticism and bid to rally domestic support.

— Dozens of health-care workers in the Gaza Strip have been infected by the coronavirus during an outbreak that was first detected last month.

— Some parents in Spain are opposing ready the country's mandatory in-school education, even if it means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison.

NEW DELHI, India — India officials say Russia had approached it to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials for the experimental Sputnik V vaccine and for Indian companies to potentially manufacture it.

Russian scientists published results from early trials of the experimental Sputnik V vaccine on Friday. Developers say the vaccine appeared to be safe and prompted an antibody response in all 40 people tested in the second phase of the study within three weeks.

The vaccine received government approval last month but drew considerable criticism from health experts because the shots had only been tested on several dozen people.

Dr. V.K. Paul heads a government task force on vaccines and called the partnership a “win-win for India and the world.” He says Tuesday that Russia had asked for assistance to conduct more research, including Phase 3 clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in India.

Officials say some companies had already come forward.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch public health institute says 5,247 people tested positive on Tuesday, an increase of 1,830 from the previous week.

There were 17 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, seven fewer than the previous week.

The increased infections came after schools reopened in recent weeks, but the health institute say there was “no significant increase” linked to transmissions at schools. It says a few clusters at schools involved mainly adults infecting other adults.

The health institute says the percentage of positive tests rose to 2.8% compared to 2.2% in the previous week.

BERLIN -- A retiree in Austria says he received a U.S. government coronavirus relief check for $1,200, despite not having lived in America for over half a century.

The check, with President Donald Trump’s name on it, is part of a massive federal stimulus program. But the money also has been sent to people who aren’t eligible -- including deceased U.S. taxpayers.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports the 73-year-old man from Linz, who worked as a waiter in the United States for two years in the 1960s, was able to cash the check.

His wife, who never worked or lived in the United States, got one too.

ORF reports banks in Austria confirm they’ve cashed dozens of checks for residents of the Alpine country. It’s unclear how many were entitled to the money.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian government announced the country has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 Mitigation reported 3,046 new coronavirus cases in Indonesia, bringing the total to 200,035 confirmed cases. It reported 100 people died in the last 24 hours, reaching a confirmed death toll of 8,230.

National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito says, “We have to pay attention to our condition today as President Joko Widodo said that we have to take care of the health affairs first so the economic situation can get better.”

Indonesian government imposed large-scale social restrictions in the regions of the country in April. The regional governments lifted the restrictions and reopened the business activities in June.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong is further relaxing social distancing measures, as the territory’s number of new coronavirus cases dwindles.

Hong Kong reported another six cases of the virus on Tuesday.

From Friday, the limit on public gatherings will be relaxed to four people, up from two people. Most indoor and outdoor sports facilities, as well as museums will be allowed to re-open.

The city has seen its coronavirus cases dwindle after a surge in locally-transmitted infections in July. Hong Kong has reported a total of 4,896 infections since the pandemic began, with 99 deaths.

Hong Kong officials said Tuesday that the city is in talks with 11 countries about setting up travel bubbles, which would allow residents to travel internationally even amid the pandemic.

Such travel bubbles would include a pre-flight coronavirus test that will be mutually recognized by both Hong Kong and the partnering country.

BERLIN — Austria’s leader says he wants to keep both ski resorts and schools open this winter as the country tries to keep coronavirus infections down while supporting the tourism industry.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said during a visit to Slovenia on Tuesday that the government will do everything to ensure that safe skiing is possible. The Austrian ski resort of Ischgl became an early European hot spot as the pandemic took off in March.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Kurz said that “we must try to lead as normal a life as possible in all areas of our life” and added that “winter tourism and skiing will be possible.” Asked whether skiing areas might have to be closed so that schools can remain open longer, he said: “I would not like to play schools the economy off against each other.”

Kurz said that post-skiing partying won’t be possible in the way it was previously, but didn’t give details.

NEW DELHI — India has reported 1,133 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day total.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India’s reported tally to nearly 4.3 million — second only to the United States and maintaining an upward surge amid an ease in nationwide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain.

The country’s death toll now stands at 72,775.

The rise in cases is partly due to increased testing. The number of daily tests conducted across the country has risen to more than a million. Nearly 3.3 million people in India have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The pandemic has been economically devastating for India. Its economy contracted nearly 24% in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly in the greater capital area, where authorities have tightened dining restrictions and shut down certain businesses to slow the viral spread.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought the nation's reported cases since the pandemic began to 21,432. Five patients, between the ages of 75 and 90, died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 341.

KCDC said 100 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where restaurants are currently required to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m.

After-school academies and indoor sports facilities such as fitness centers and billiard clubs have also been ordered to close to slow the spread of the virus.

CAIRO — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has passed 100,000.

The Health Ministry reported 178 new cases late Monday. Since the pandemic began Egypt has recorded 5,541 virus deaths.

Egypt has recently relaxed most of its restrictions taken to stem the speed of the virus.

Security officials wearing face masks stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People before an event to honor some of those involved in China's fight against COVID-19 in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is praising China's role in battling the global coronavirus pandemic and expressing support for the U.N.'s World Health Organization, in a repudiation of U.S. criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing and wearing face masks during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are limited to twenty people following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020. Israel is struggling to contain an outbreak that has claimed more than 1,000 lives and remains at record levels of new infections. Cities with large ultra-Orthodox Jewish populations, Like Bnei Brak, have been among the hardest hit. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A worker pushes a trolley at an empty fair hall beside the trade fair Caravan Salon in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. All trade shows were cancelled with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The caravan exhibition is one of the very first consumer trade shows, that was allowed with a comprehensive hygiene concept since the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

FILE - Migrants wait in a queue to do tests for the new coronavirus in Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. A major testing and contact-tracing operation at Greece's largest migrant camp on the eastern island of Lesbos has so far detected 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection among the 12,500 people living in the overcrowded facility, officials said on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

An empty fair hall is pictured beside the trade fair Caravan Salon in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. All trade shows were cancelled with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The caravan exhibition is one of the very first consumer trade shows, that was allowed with a comprehensive hygiene concept since the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Children and parents with face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waiting for school to start at a primary school in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A street sweeper walks past a coronavirus-themed mural honoring health workers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Writings on the mural read "Together we can fight COVID-19 pandemic". (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

A man wears face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus as he walks in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A man lays inside a mock coffin as punishment for violating city regulations requiring people to wear face masks in public places as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A man wears a face mask to protect against infection from coronavirus as he sits on an Underground train, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Shoppers queue for food in Caerphilly centre, as the county borough is to be placed under a local lockdown following a "significant rise" in coronavirus cases, in Caerphilly, South Wales, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. On Tuesday evening, a local lockdown comes into force in the Welsh district of Caerphilly following a spike in cases. Under the new restrictions, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse. Everyone over the age of 11 will also be required to wear face coverings in shops — the first time this will be mandatory in Wales. Meetings with other people indoors and extended households will not be allowed, while overnight stays have also been banned. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall