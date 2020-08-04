The Latest: Australia-West Indies T20 series in October off

Australia and the West Indies were set to play games in Queensland state from Oct. 4-9 as warm-ups for the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November. But the International Cricket Council has already pushed the men’s T20 World Cup back by a year — to be held either in Australia or India.

Cricket Australia says, “In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, it has been agreed to postpone the matches.”