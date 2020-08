The Latest: Australia media say restrictions to be tightened

On Sunday, New South Wales confirmed its first coronavirus-related death in more than a month as authorities sought to suppress a number of growing clusters at a hotel and several restaurants in Sydney.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

— Negotiators report progress in coronavirus relief talks

— South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

— Thousands have converged in Berlin to protest Germany's coronavirus restrictions at a demonstration proclaiming "the end of the pandemic" has arrived. The protest comes as German authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections.

— Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is postponing some planned measures to ease the lockdown because the number of new coronavirus cases in the country is on the rise.

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa’s 54 countries.

Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths.

South Africa, with a population of about 58 million, has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India, all countries with significantly higher populations, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic worldwide is much higher than confirmed cases, due to limited testing and other reasons.

South Africa’s Gauteng province — which includes Johannesburg, the country’s largest city and Pretoria, the capital — is the country’s epicenter with more than 35% of its confirmed cases. Local hospitals have been struggling to cope, and health experts say the country could reach the peak of its outbreak in late August or early September.

Cape Town, a city beloved by international tourists at the country’s southern tip, was the first epicenter and reached its peak last month, according to health experts.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona says he has the coronavirus.

The Democrat says he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who announced a positive test this week.

The 72-year-old Grivalva is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the virus.

Gohmert, a Republican, has questioned the use of masks and often walked around the Capitol without one.

Grijalva released a statement, saying in part: “This week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families.”

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say there were 110 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the fourth-highest daily figure and highest since April.

Authorities say 23 of the cases concerned employees at a meat processing factory in the northern city of Kavala. Tests on all 140 employees are still ongoing. Another 10 cases involved people who attended a wedding in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest.

Only nine of the cases involved incoming travelers.

Greece has 4,587 total confirmed cases and 206 deaths, with no deaths reported Saturday.

HEREBATON ROUGE, La. — Two Louisiana federal judges have refused to immediately stop enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus order prohibiting bars from letting customers drink onsite.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette on Friday denied the temporary restraining order requested by 11 Acadiana area bar owners who filed a lawsuit challenging Edwards’ decision limiting bars to takeout and delivery.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman in New Orleans rejected a similar restraining order sought by 22 southeast Louisiana bar owners who filed the same lawsuit in their regional federal court.

Feldman set an Aug. 14 hearing to consider further arguments in the New Orleans case. Summerhays set an Aug. 17 Lafayette hearing.

The bar owners argue the Democratic governor’s restrictions are unconstitutional, unlawfully targeting one business sector without enough evidence to back up Edwards’ assertion that bars are driving the spread of the COVID-19 disease more than any other businesses.

The governor and his health advisers say bars have shown to be specifically problematic because people tend to huddle closely together inside without masks while drinking and lapse in their virus precautions the more alcohol they consume.

The White House coronavirus task force recommended Louisiana close bars to reduce public health risks and lessen the spread of the virus.’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida health officials have reported 179 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to more than 7,000.

The latest numbers came Saturday as Hurricane Isaias threatened Florida’s eastern coast, but no evacuations were immediately announced. The National Hurricane Center’s latest prediction had the storm scraping past Florida but not making landfall.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been declining for the past week and a half, with fewer than 8,000 treated for the coronavirus on Saturday. That’s down from highs of more than 9,500 last week.

WASHINGTON — Talks on a huge coronavirus relief measure resumed on Saturday, focused on restoring a newly expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit and hundreds of billions of dollars in other aid to states, businesses and the poor.

The Trump administration is willing to extend the $600 jobless benefit, at least in the short term. But it’s balking at other demands of Democratic negotiators like aid for state and local governments, food stamp increases, and assistance to renters and homeowners.

Unemployment insurance is a principal element of the COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to grow considerably from a $1 trillion-plus GOP draft released this week.

ROME — Italy’s daily coronavirus infections has dipped under 300 cases for the first time in three days, after a recent flurry of clusters throughout the nation raised concern among health experts.

The Health Ministry says Italy registered 295 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 247,832.

The ministry’s weekly report says there were 123 clusters of infection throughout Italy in the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Roberto Speranza ordered the railways to resume leaving empty seats so passengers can be at least one meter (3 ½ feet) apart during summer travel.

With five more deaths, the total confirmed deaths in Italy reached more than 35,000 on Saturday.

MIAMI — Hurricane Isaias is heading toward the Florida coast, where officials say they were closing coronavirus testing centers and navigating safety measures for evacuation facilities.

Officials in Miami have 20 evacuation centers on standby with social distancing in mind.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state was “fully prepared for this and any future storm during this hurricane season,” with stockpiles of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and meals ready to be distributed.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Saturday morning and some strengthening was possible later in the day.

LONDON — A scientist advising the British government on the coronavirus pandemic says pubs in England may have to close to allow schools to reopen in September.

Graham Medley, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the BBC that there may have to be a “trade off” between the opening of schools — which he says is considered a priority by most people — and activities like going to pubs.

His comments on Saturday came after chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned the country was “near the limits” of loosening restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that some measures to ease the lockdown, such as the reopening of casinos and bowling alleys and fans at sporting events, will be delayed because of an increase in virus cases.

ROME — Several small boats filled with Tunisian migrants have reached a tiny Italian island that has run out of room to quarantine them as required by Italy’s anti-coronavirus measures.

Lampedusa Mayor Toto’ Martello says the island is waiting for the government to send a chartered ferry where the migrants can be held for 14 days to fulfill the country’s quarantine requirement.

The island’s migrant holding center was built for a maximum capacity of 95 people and was already holding 950 when the latest passengers arrived, Martello says in the Sicilian daily newspaper Giornale di Sicilia.

The 250 who arrived between Friday night and Saturday must stay on the dock for now, until the promised ferry arrives or some other solution is found.

A man walks his dog as the sun sets in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

The Staatsphilharmonie plays a concert on the lake stage on the Gro'er Dutzendteich in front of spectators who watch the concert on their own boats, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Nuremberg, Germany. Due to the musical events Bardentreffen, Klassik Open Air and Stars in Luitpoldhain, which were cancelled due to the coronavirus, the project office in the Culture Division of the City of Nuremberg has organized three different concerts with an open-air concert weekend on the banks of the Dutzendteich. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Karmann Credit: Daniel Karmann

Austin, Texas made Tito's Handmade Vodka visits Brownsville, Texas Sports Park Satruday, Aug. 1, 2020, to distribute thousands of Tito's made hand cleanser sanitizer to thousands of Brownsville residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)/The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts

Austin, Texas made Tito's Handmade Vodka visits Brownsville, Texas Sports Park Satruday, Aug. 1, 2020, to distribute thousands of Tito's made hand cleanser sanitizer to thousands of Brownsville residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19./The Brownsville Herald via AP) Credit: Miguel Roberts Credit: Miguel Roberts

FILE- In this May 13, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Stephanie Mundo conducts a COVID-19 test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York broke a COVID-19 testing record Friday, July 31, 2020, by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a written statement. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE- In this July 8, 2020 file photo, Eric Antosh has a nasal swab taken by a nurse at a COVID-19 testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York broke a COVID-19 testing record Friday, July 31, 2020, by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday in a written statement. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Deborah Thurman votes at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Saturday marked the end of the early voting period. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter

Cones indicating the distance people should wait apart are seen lining the way to the voter check-in area at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Saturday marked the end of the early voting period. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter

People vote at the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Saturday marked the end of the early voting period. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter

A shoeshiner, wearing a protective face mask, brushes a shoe on Sabana Grande boulevard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix