The Latest: Arizona reaches 3,000 deaths from coronavirus

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Indiana’s governor, AG at odds over mask mandate

— Virus sends jobless claims u p for first time since March

— White House drops its bid for payroll tax cut in COVID-19 rescue package after GOP allies object

— In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly

— New York City officials say the city has reached its goal of performing 50,000 coronavirus tests a day, and its contact tracing effort has potentially prevented thousands of new infections.

— Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

— Southwest Airlines says it won't allow health waivers to its face-mask rule. Only children under 2 will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of reopening for at least another two weeks.

The Republican governor says there have been too many coronavirus infections. He re-emphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions.

That allows the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on measures, with Little’s oversight.

Idaho had 16,322 confirmed cases and 135 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s attorney general says the governor has overstepped his authority in issuing a statewide face mask mandate and only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion Wednesday night, just hours after GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the mask order taking effect Monday to help slow the coronavirus spread.

Hill’s opinion responded to a request from state Senate majority leader Mark Messmer of Jasper and four other Republican senators about Holcomb’s legal authority to impose a mask mandate. The opinion, which doesn't block the governor’s action, said the state’s emergency law doesn’t give Holcomb authority to issue a mask mandate without the consent of the Legislature. Hill said the governor should call the Legislature back into session.

“By this point in the pandemic — more than four months since the emergency declaration — it’s time to show some deference to the branch of government actually charged by our state constitution with the responsibility for enacting laws,” Hill said in a statement. The governor’s office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday.

___

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda has confirmed its first coronavirus death.

The health ministry says a 34-year-old woman who died Tuesday was a “support worker” at a health center. It says she had been treated for severe pneumonia in July.

The death likely will raise awareness of COVID-19 in the East African country where health officials have been saying many people don’t take the disease seriously. Uganda confirmed its first case on March 22, and the number of confirmed cases has since risen to more than 1,000. However, the country tests only a few thousand daily samples.

A new survey released this week found most Ugandans fear the coronavirus less this month than they did in March.

___

MADRID — Spanish health authorities have confirmed 971 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily increase since the outbreak was gotten under control.

Government virus expert María José Sierra urged stricter compliance with social distance and hygiene guidelines. Sierra says contagion has reached the general community in the large cities of Barcelona and Zaragoza.

“In two weeks, we have tripled our rate of contagion,” Sierra said. “We could be seeing a second wave, but we have to see what happens in the coming weeks.”

Spain’s Health Minister says the biggest increase of 450 cases came in the region of Aragón, home to Zaragoza. Spain has reported daily increases of more than 500 cases for six straight days after it remained under 300 in May when Spain was easing out of a three-month lockdown.

Many of the new outbreaks have been connected to nightlife and gatherings of youth at outdoor parties. There’s been 11 confirmed deaths in Spain in the last seven days.

___

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is re-imposing some restrictive measures after the daily increase of new confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 200 for the second straight day.

The increase of new cases reached 247 Wednesday and 212 a day earlier, the largest tally since June 28.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech says people will need to wear face masks at any public gatherings in interior spaces with more than 100 people. That takes effect Saturday.

As of Monday, any gathering in interior spaces will be a maximum of 500 people, down from 1,000. Vojtech has called those nationwide measures “preventive.”

The Czech Republic has confirmed 4,724 cases and 365 deaths, according to Health Ministry reports.

___

GENEVA — The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making “untrue and unacceptable” allegations regarding the WHO leader and China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO was focusing on “saving lives,” decrying comments British media reported Pompeo said this week about him being ‘bought’ by China.

Tedros’ response to Pompeo represented some of his most full-throated statements in the wake of the Trump administration’s repeated criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent months about an alleged deference to China early in the pandemic.

President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw next year from the agency it has bankrolled and supported for decades.

___

WASHINGTON — Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the U.S. General Services Administration, says numerous protocols were in place at the locations, including the use of masks and gloves, plastic shielding at check out and no dine-in service.

She says the White House Medical Unit has performed contact tracing and determined the risk of transmission to others is low.

The White House and the president’s re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president’s personal valets, the vice president’s press secretary, Secret Service agents and campaign events staff.

The president, vice president, senior staff and those in contact with the president are tested regularly.

___

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina NAACP has asked a judge to bar the use of a touch-screen voting machine in several counties due to what it says are heightened risks associated with them during the coronavirus pandemic. The Charlotte Observer reports the request made to a Wake County judge says the ExpressVote machines create “unique and substantial risks to the lives and health of voters” because they will be touched by many people.

The request comes more than three months after the group filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Elections and county election boards seeking to stop the use of the machines.

The newspaper reports the state attorney general’s office has asked a judge to dismiss that lawsuit. About 20 of North Carolina’s 100 counties have the machines.

___

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it will send a research delegation to India to test out different diagnostic technologies to determine whether someone has been infected by the coronavirus.

The ministry says a delegation led by its Directorate of Defense Research and Development will travel to India in the coming weeks to experiment with different tests that use voice recordings, breathalyzers, isothermal technology and analysis of polyamino acids.

Experts say widespread testing is key to containing the pandemic, but delays in getting results make it difficult for many countries to detect new outbreaks in time to stop them. A test that gives instant results could help countries to more quickly reopen their economies.

The ministry said the delegation to India will also bring “cutting-edge equipment” donated by the government and the private sector, including ventilators.

The ministry says it has already tested “dozens” of diagnostic technologies, some of which have passed initial trials in Israel. It says they must now be tested on a “wide range of patients.”

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Long-haul carrier Emirates now says it will cover the costs of passengers’ coronavirus-related medical expenses in an effort to encourage more travelers to fly on the airline.

In a statement Thursday, Emirates said passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros and quarantine costs of 100 euros per day for 14 days if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the government-owned airline, said: “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

The airline said the coverage is good for passengers flying until Oct. 30.

___

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a “huge discrepancy” between the country’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes.

The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to July 14 as compared to data from the past two years.

According to the report, “In the past weeks, the numbers have shown a relentless increase – by the second week of July, there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data.”

South Africa has reported 5,940 deaths from COVID-19.

The council’s president, Glenda Gray, says the excess deaths could be attributed to COVID-19 and people with HIV and tuberculosis, whose treatments might be suffering as resources are directed toward the pandemic.

South Africans might be staying away from health facilities as fears of the virus spread.

___

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s coronavirus infections hit a record high on Thursday with 118 new cases.

Of those, 111 were locally transmitted. Authorities are unable to trace the source of others. Hong Kong has a total of 2,250 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

To combat the outbreak, the Hong Kong government has made masks compulsory on public transportation and in public indoor areas. Health officials have urged people to stay home as much as possible, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Social distancing measures have also been tightened in light of the worsening situation, with gatherings of more than four people banned. Businesses such as gyms and amusement parks are also temporarily shuttered, while eateries and restaurants can only operate at a limited capacity.

___

Dr. Diana Pacheco takes a throat swab from a patient, during a COVID-19 test inside a mobile diagnostic tent in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The capital's health secretariat has erected mobile testing units in the areas of the city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but with test supplies limited - on Wednesday only 20 were available in San Gregorio Atlapulco - some symptomatic people end up waiting in line on multiple days before successfully getting a test. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Stella Maris Basemera, a mathematics teacher who heads a Uganda-based group of tutors called Creative Learning Africa, writes work for students to complete which she sends them as a private tutor via WhatsApp, at her home just outside Kampala, Uganda Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The options for African students eager to keep studying while schools remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic seems varied, but the reality for many is that they will fall behind and possibly drop out of school forever, worsening inequality on an already unequal continent. (AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi) Credit: Ronald Kabuubi Credit: Ronald Kabuubi

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington on July 21, 2020. The countries which top the rankings of COVID-19 deaths globally are led by populist, mold-breaking leaders like Trump. The U.S., Brazil, the United Kingdom and Mexico all are led by leaders who have been skeptical of the scientists and who initially minimized the disease. And their four countries alone account for half of the total 585,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide so far, according to statistics tracked by Johns Hopkins University. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

A sign requesting face covers is seen at the Talley Student Union during a media tour of North Carolina State University's COVID-19 preparations for the fall semester in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

A health worker waits to collects blood from plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at medical camp in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Nearly 60% of COVID-19 deaths in the country have been reported from the three worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

A health worker takes a swab sample of a boy for COVID-19 test at medical camp in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Nearly 60% of COVID-19 deaths in the country have been reported from the three worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Mourners shovel earth into the grave of the late Duduzile Margaret Mbonane who died from COVID-19, during her funeral in Thokoza east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mbonane died just a month before her retirement, her husband said. Those on the front lines have been hit hard: The World Health Organization said Thursday more than 10,000 health workers have been infected in its African region, which is largely sub-Saharan Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

An employee of the state-run bank Caixa Economica, right, speaks with customers waiting in line to enter the bank in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, July 23, 2020. People are trying to get access to $150 dollars of government aid for the unemployed and independent workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres