The late Nick Cordero to have an album released in his honor

“I was so proud of him and absolutely loved watching him onstage these two nights,” she said Wednesday in a post on her Instagram account. “He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story.”

Guest performers on the album include Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Sara Chase and Zach Braff. Proceeds will go to benefit Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Kloots described the album line-up as “Broadway tunes with fun guest stars, some pop, standards, a little Latin and, of course, the encore is ‘Live Your Life,'” the song many covered while Cordero was in the hospital.