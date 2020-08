Thailand vows to step up action vs 'illegal' online sites

Facebook on Monday blocked access to the site from within Thailand but it remained accessible in other countries. The California-based company said in a statement that it took the decision after a careful review and planned to legally challenge the government’s request.

The group was set up in April by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a 49-year-old Thai academic who lives in Japan. It hosts open discussions about the country’s monarchy, an institution that is staunchly protected from criticism by strict laws.

Pavin moved quickly to set up a similar Facebook group that already by Wednesday had more than 700,000 members.

The monarchy is considered sacrosanct in Thailand and any criticism is normally expressed privately. A lese majeste law calls for a prison sentence of up to 15 years for anyone found guilty of defaming the king.

Buddhipongse said Wednesday he doubted Facebook would launch a legal challenge to the order to block the site, as they appeared to understand why the government had acted.

“Facebook cooperated and complied very well and did not miss the deadline. From their cooperation, it shows that they understand that we are following the law," he said.

Cyber policemen monitor a press conference of Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Phutthipong Punnakan discussing the government's decision to request Facebook to block an account in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Facebook bowed to pressure from the Thai government and blocked Facebook account belonging to a group whose members have an open discussion about the Thai monarchy. "Royalist Marketplace," on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

