Thai police: Charges on Red Bull heir dropped from '12 crash

Lt. Col. Thanawuth Sanguansuk from the Thong Lor police station confirmed that all charges against Vorayuth Yoovidhya had been dropped. Thanawuth said that the prosecutors who handled the prosecution of the case had informed the police last month that they have decided to drop all charges.

“Yes, they had informed us of their opinion to drop all charges. They are citing the fact the family members are compensated already,” said Thanawuth.