Thai leader says tensions over protests endanger nation

He also is under pressure in Parliament, where a major coalition partner opposes military plans to include funding for two submarines in the new national budget.

Prayuth has framed the problem as one of contending political viewpoints rather than singling out the student protesters for blame.

However, he professed a similar position as army commander in 2014 of seeking to restore calm during more serious political confrontations, but then led a coup that favored the interests of royalist conservatives over pro-democracy forces.

Prayuth served as prime minister in the post-coup military regime and returned as prime minister after a general election last year. Laws guiding the election were widely seen as so heavily rigged in Prayuth’s favor that victory was all but guaranteed, which is why protesters seek new polls. They also want the army-installed constitution to be amended and harassment of government critics to cease.

Police on Wednesday continued their crackdown on the protest movement, arresting two more activists on charges of sedition and several other offenses.

Those arrested — Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and James Panumas Singprom — are members of the Free Youth movement, a key part of the growing pro-democracy protest coalition.

A total of 13 activists have now been charged in connection with the recent protests. All including the two arrested Wednesday have been released on bail.

The arrests have done little to deter the activists. They have declared they will hold a major protest in September if their demands are not met.

Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree raises a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as he arrives at the Samranrat police station in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug, 26, 2020. He's among the leaders of a student movement organizing protests to demand that the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha call new elections, the constitution be amended to be more democratic and harassment of critics of the government cease. The police have arrested several other members of the movement on various charges, including sedition. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree raises a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as he leaves the Samranrat police station for a court appearance in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug, 26, 2020. Tattep is among the leaders of a student movement organizing protests to demand that the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha call new elections, the constitution be amended to be more democratic and harassment of critics of the government cease. The police have arrested several other members of the movement on various charges, including sedition. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit