Tenor Bocelli, who had COVID, says lockdown humiliated him

Dismayed, Health Ministry Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri on Tuesday said that perhaps Bocelli “wanted to express the inconvenience of every Italian who, because of lockdown, stayed home.”

“I wouldn't have said those words, but I imagine he'll be able to explain it somehow,” Sileri added.

The conference was held on the eve of Premier Giuseppe Conte's appearance in the Senate, set for later Tuesday, where he was expected to lay out his center-left government's case for extending a state of emergency for the pandemic, which expires on July 31.

The emergency status allowed Conte to bypass Parliament or even his Cabinet in decreeing a string of measures aimed at slowing the spread of the outbreak in the country where it first emerged in Europe, and would go on to claim more than 35,000 lives.

Bocelli told the conference that at first his children told him to be careful about the virus when he first started having doubts about its severity, “but as time passed, I know lots of people, but I didn't know anyone who went into intensive care.”

At the worst point of the outbreak, as many as 4,000 people were in intensive care in Italy, a country of 60 million, with several hundred virus-linked deaths on some days.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs outside the Duomo cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who had COVID-19, says the pandemic lockdown in his country made him feel “humiliated and offended” for depriving him of freedom. Bocelli spoke at a panel held on Monday in a Senate conference room, where he was introduced by right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini, who has railed against the government's stringent measures aimed at reining in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

